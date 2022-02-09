LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New figures from the Arkansas Department of Health show that the total case count of COVID-19 in Arkansas has now pushed past 800,000.

The ADH data shows that the state saw 2,337 new cases, raising the total to 800,373. Health officials also reported 32 deaths within the last 24 hours, pushing the state’s total to 9,927.

Data shows that active cases dropped by 3,238, bringing the total to 27,063.

ADH data also shows that hospitalizations dropped by 36, bringing the total number of Arkansans hospitalized to 1,323 There are currently 161 state residents on ventilators, a decrease of five, and 15 fewer patients in ICU with 399 ICU cases.

“Today’s report continues the trend we’ve seen for the past few weeks. New cases remain lower than the previous week,” Gov. Hutchinson said in a social media post. “We’ll discuss these trends and the latest COVID information during my weekly briefing tomorrow at 1:30.”

Health officials reported that 3,907,091 doses have been administered in Arkansas. There are currently 1,552,989 Arkansans fully immunized and another 371,343 partially immunized.