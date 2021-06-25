COVID-19 in Arkansas: Urgency for vaccinations continue as active cases predicted to rise above 3,000 again

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released the COVID-19 updated numbers for Friday, June 25 just before a weekend that could see active cases go above 3,000 again.

President & CEO of Arkansas Center for Health Improvement Dr. Joe Thompson took to Twitter on Friday saying that UAMS is reopening it’s COVID-19 unit and Baxter Regional Medical Center are now limiting visitor access due to those rising numbers.

Because of rising infections, @uamshealth is reopening its #COVID19 unit and @BaxterRegional is now limiting visitor access. COVID is still here, and until more people get vaccinated, the variants will continue to spread in our state. — Dr. Joe Thompson (@JoeThompsonMD) June 25, 2021

Three new deaths were reported over the last 24 hours according to the ADH.

5,140 more vaccines were distributed out to Arkansans over the last 24 hours, according to the ADH.

There are 2,911 active cases, which is up 61 from Thursday. 291 hospitalized, which is up 9 from Monday and 67 on ventilators, which is down three from Thursday.

The ADH reported 302 new cases, for a total of 347,254.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:

The overwhelming majority of COVID patients in the hospital have not been vaccinated. These vaccines are effective, but we need more Arkansans to get the shot.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases: