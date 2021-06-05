COVID-19 in Arkansas: Vaccinations continue as kids 12 to 15 still under 10 percent

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released the new COVID-19 numbers for Saturday, June 5 as a push is made to get more children vaccinated in the 12 to 15 age group.

Now there are 919,357 fully immunized and 237,810 partially immunized Arkansans.

The ADH reported that 7,301 vaccine doses were given out over the last 24 hours.

ADH also reported 203 new cases for a total of 342,345 cases.

There are 1,781 active cases, which has seen 35 cases added from Friday. 194 hospitalized, which is up 16 from Friday, and 35 on ventilators, which is down 1 from yesterday.

One new death was added today, for a total of 5,846.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:

We continue to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine, but we have vaccinated less than 10% of those in the 12 – 15 age group. Our efforts to beat this virus are working, but we need everyone to do their part and get the shot.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases: