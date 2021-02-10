COVID-19 in Arkansas: Vaccinations top 400,000 as active cases continue to drop

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The state saw another decrease in active cases while the push to vaccinate the people of Arkansas continues with more than 400,000 doses delivered to the public.
The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,092 new cases for a total of 309,940.
There are 14,190 active cases, 735 hospitalized, which is down 40 from Tuesday, and 138 on ventilators, which is up 1 from Tuesday.
26 new deaths were added today, for a total of 5,174.
The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:
- Pulaski, 163
- Washington, 85
- Benton, 71
- Saline, 68
- Faulkner, 56.
Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:
“Compared to last week, there are over 1,300 fewer new cases and over 2,300 fewer active cases. Our mitigation efforts are working, but we cannot use this as an excuse to relax. This virus can spread rapidly, and we all must work together to defeat it.”