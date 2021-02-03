COVID-19 in Arkansas: Vaccine distribution continues to increase as state tops 300,000 total cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Even as the vaccination distribution has increased over the state the total number of COVID-19 cases has topped 300,000.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 2,426 news cases for a total of 300,430 cases.

The ADH also reported 16,533 active cases in the state. There are 884 hospitalized cases, which is up 15 from Wednesday, and 142 on ventilators up one from Wednesday.

There are 46 new deaths for a total of 4,985 deaths.

The ADH showed that the state received 32,725 new doses and 15,193 new doses were given out in a 24-hour period. This puts Arkansas at 61% of the distribution threshold.

Governor Hutchinson on today’s numbers: