COVID-19 in Arkansas: Vaccine distribution tops 63% of allocated doses, new cases drop to 636

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health reported a significant decline in new cases for Monday, Jan. 25 as the vaccines distributed reaches 63% of doses the state received.

Governor Hutchinson noted that even though our cases saw a decline, the overall testing in the state was lower over the weekend. “While we saw a significant decline in new cases, our testing was also lower,” said Gov. Hutchinson.

The ADH reported 636 new cases for a total of 284,702 cases, and that there are 17,792 active cases in the state.

Numbers update

There are 1,084 hospitalized, which is up 4 from Sunday, and 187 are on ventilators, which is up 17 from Sunday. 44 deaths were added today, for a total of 4,650.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Pulaski, 138

Washington, 69

Benton, 66

Craighead, 33

Jefferson, 29

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: