COVID-19 nursing home deaths surpass 1,000

As of 11/23, the state has 2,387 probable/confirmed COVID-19 deaths

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) —There are 1,078 cumulative nursing home deaths in Arkansas due to COVID-19, according to the Arkansas Department of Health’s report for Monday, November 23.

In the past two weeks, there have been 1,974 positive cases among residents and employees, according to ADH.

45% of the state’s COVID-19 related deaths are from nursing homes.

117 newly reported deaths in seven days.

17 newly reported deaths in NWA.

Apple Creek H&R in Centerton went from 1 reported death to 12 deaths between Nov. 16 to the 23rd.

ADH NURSING HOMES DEATHS 11/23

Apple Creek Health & Rehab., Benton County: 11 deaths (12 total).

Arkansas State Veterans Home-Fayetteville, Washington County: 2 deaths (5 total).

Atkins Nursing & Rehab. Center, Pope County: 1 death (2 total).

Bradford House Nursing & Rehab., 1 death (5 total).

Butterfield Trails Village-Nursing Home, Washington County: 3 deaths (5 total).

Chambers Nursing Home Center, Lonoke County: 4 deaths (5 total).

Cottage Lane Health & Rehab., Pulaski County: 4 deaths (14 total).

Des Arc Nursing & Rehab. Center, Prairie County: 3 deaths (4 total).

Eaglecrest Nursing & Rehab, Fulton County: 1 death (5 total).

Greene Acres Nursing Home, Greene County: 4 deaths.

Heritage Living Center-Conway, Faulkner County: 2 deaths (9 total).

Innisfree Health & Rehab., Benton County: 1 death (3 total).

Jamestown Nursing Rehab., Benton County: 8 deaths (9 total).

Legacy Heights Nursing & Rehab., Pope County: 8 deaths (11 total).

Lonoke Health & Rehab., Lonoke County: 3 deaths (6 total).

Nursing & Rehabilitation Center at Good Shepherd, Pulaski County: 3 deaths.

Pioneer Therapy & Living, Izard County: 5 deaths.

Rich Mountain Nursing & Rehab Center, Polk County: 15 deaths (18 total).

Robinson Nursing & Rehab., Pulaski County: 4 deaths (9 total).

Rogers Health & Rehabilitation Center, Benton County: 1 death (2 total).

Somerset Senior Living at Mount Vista/Mount Vista R&H Ctr., Boone County: 2 deaths (10 total).

Somerset Senior Living at Pine Hills, Ouachita County: 3 deaths.

Southridge Village Nursing & Rehab., Cleburne County: 6 deaths (15 total)

The Crossing at Riverside Health & Rehab., White County: 7 deaths (14 total).

The Manor Benton-ALF, Saline County: 1 death.

The Springs of Jonesboro, Craighead County: 4 deaths (11 total).

The Springs of Minereek, Howard County: 1 death (2 total).

The Village at Valle Ranch, Pulaski County: 1 death (5 total).

The Waters of Fort Smith, Sebastian County: 4 deaths (7 total).

The Waters of Newport, Jackson County: 1 death (2 total).

Three Rivers Healthcare & Rehab., Poinsett County: 2 deaths (7 total).

Twin Lakes Therapy & Living, Marion County: 3 deaths (6 total).

Willow Bend Healthcare & Rehab., Crittenden County: 2 deaths (11 total).

The total on this list is 121, 4 more than what’s reported on the 11/23 ADH report.

