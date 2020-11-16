COVID-19 vaccine: progress and concerns

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Progress is being made on a COVID-19 vaccine. It could be the fastest vaccine ever made. The mumps vaccine holds the current record. Scientists developed that one in four years back in the ’60s, but most take more than five years to develop. Poll shows up to half of all Americans are hesitant to get the COVID-19 shot when it first rolls out. Many are concerned about being first in line for a fast-tracked vaccine.

UCSF Infectious Disease Professor Dr. Peter Chin-Hong says, “I understand where that’s coming from, but again, you know I trust in the scientific process. Vaccines aren’t new, they have been used for generations and they are one of the most effective public health measures.”

Once a vaccine is ready for public use, officials will need to work out the finalized distribution details, including who should be the first to get it.

