COVID-19 Vaccines Available on January 29 at Pine Bluff Convention Center

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – On Friday, January 29, from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm, health workers will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, located at 1 Convention Center Plaza.

Only Jefferson County residents who are 70 or older are eligible at this time.

To receive the vaccine, individuals must schedule an appointment at the following link: https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=21601052&appointmentType=19901170.

Those without internet access, who can not access this link, may call the Pine Bluff City Hall at 870-730-2145 for assistance with scheduling an appointment.

Volunteers are needed to assist with the event on Friday, including persons with medical backgrounds.

Members of the public can contact the Mayor’s Office at 870-730-2000, ext. 7 for more information on how to sign up to volunteer.