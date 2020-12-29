COVID in Arkansas: Governor to give update after Christmas weekend and record-setting hospitalizations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With record numbers of coronavirus-related hospitalizations after the long holiday weekend, Governor Asa Hutchinson will be giving an update on the response in Arkansas at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Monday saw the state report those who are currently hospitalized top 1,155 cases, with those requiring ventilators up to 201.

Hutchinson noted that ADH officials are still determining if the record-jump in hospitalizations is due to a backlog of cases from the long holiday weekend.

The state also saw an increase of 1,651 new COVID-19 cases and 55 new deaths from the virus.

