Decorated homes spread cheer, distract from coronavirus crisis

NEWARK, Del. – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and other holidays across America.

People have begun to decorate their yards as a way to distract from restictions due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In places like Newark, Delaware and East Lyme, Connecticut, neighborhoods are going whimsically wild.

News cameras have caught sight of everything from Minions and Elsa to a blend of Halloween AND Christmas.

From skeletons to gingerbread men, they’ve brought it all out.

It’s all really tongue in cheek and simply meant to amuse in these difficult times.

