Delegation announces $4.7 million in HUD funding for Arkansas

WASHINGTON (News Release)—U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton—along with Congressmen Rick Crawford, French Hill, Steve Womack and Bruce Westerman—applauded the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for awarding Arkansas Public Housing Agencies $4.7 million in funding to support the prevention, preparation and response to the coronavirus pandemic in public housing.
“Providing these resources is necessary to supporting ongoing efforts to combat the coronavirus in Arkansas. These investments will protect the lives of vulnerable individuals in our state,” members said.
The funding is part of a nationwide disbursement in public housing operating funds allocated by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which recently became law with the support of the Arkansas delegation.
HUD awarded funding to the following Arkansas Public Housing Agencies:
Alma Housing Authority $37,806
Amity Housing Authority $9,666
Arkadelphia Housing Authority $54,553
Atkins Housing Authority $10,936
Augusta Housing Authority $41,964
Bald Knob Housing Authority $9,749
Batesville Housing Authority $15,745
Beebe Housing Authority $11,908
Benton Housing Authority $34,222
Blytheville Housing Authority $123,010
Booneville Housing Authority $15,560
Brinkley Housing Authority $77,119
Camden Housing Authority $252,928
Caraway Housing Authority $18,272
Carthage Housing Authority $5,668
Clarendon Housing Authority $32,008
Clarksville Housing Authority $47,037
Coal Hill Housing Authority $7,144
Conway Housing Authority $72,085
Cotton Plant Housing Authority $30,511
Crossett Housing Authority $46,161
Dardanelle Housing Authority $21,412
Decatur Housing Authority $11,939
Dell Housing Authority $4,048
Des Arc Housing Authority $17,870
Dover Housing Authority $8,290
Dumas Housing Authority $33,499
Earle Housing Authority $44,238
England Housing Authority $49,057
Fayetteville Housing Authority $88,550
Forrest City Housing Authority $164,562
Gould Housing Authority $7,952
Greenwood Housing Authority $14,441
Gurdon Housing Authority $11,680
Heber Springs Housing Authority $22,055
Helena Housing Authority $116,541
Hickory Ridge Housing Authority $8,734
Hope Housing Authority $74,712
Howard County Housing Authority $63,736
Hoxie Housing Authority $4,661
Hughes Housing Authority $15,584
Jacksonville Housing Authority $48,734
Jonesboro Urban Renewal Housing Authority $80,853
Judsonia Housing Authority $8,330
Kensett Housing Authority $12,993
Lake City Housing Authority $12,328
Leachville Housing Authority $33,705
Little River County Housing Authority $49,734
Little Rock Housing Authority $119,832
Lonoke County Housing Authority $61,337
Luxora Housing Authority $16,822
Magnolia Housing Authority $45,827
Malvern Housing Authority $54,842
Mammoth Spring Housing Authority $9,130
Marianna Housing Authority $131,921
Manila Housing Authority $30,090
Marmaduke Housing Authority $24,497
McRae Housing Authority $6,349
McCrory Housing Authority $15,318
McGehee Housing Authority $39,247
Monette Housing Authority $13,980
Morrilton Housing Authority $71,921
Mount Ida Housing Authority $9,591
Newark Housing Authority $17,189
Newport Housing Authority $107,774
North Little Rock Housing Authority $402,698
NW Regional Housing Authority $19,779
Ola Housing Authority $29,774
Osceola Housing Authority $165,088
Ozark Housing Authority $12,454
Paris Housing Authority $17,409
Parkin Housing Authority $28,505
Pike County Housing Authority $13,358
Poinsett County Housing Authority $78,610
Polk County Housing Authority $57,491
Prescott Housing Authority $50,209
Rector Housing Authority $21,522
Rison Housing Authority $21,190
Russellville Housing Authority $79,707
Salem Housing Authority $17,054
Searcy Housing Authority $57,938
Sevier County Housing Authority $41,080
Sparkman Housing Authority $6,266
Springdale Housing Authority $79,200
Star City Housing Authority $19,454
Stephens Housing Authority $25,182
Stuttgart Housing Authority $49,030
Trumann Housing Authority $165,256
Van Buren Housing Authority $103,989
Waldron Housing Authority $31,145
Warren Housing Authority $59,548
West Helena Housing Authority $95,414
West Memphis Housing Authority $187,689
Wilson Housing Authority $27,627
Wynne Housing Authority $31,657
Yellville Housing Authority $7,847