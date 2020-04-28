Delegation applauds HHS for awarding $45 Million+ additional coronavirus assistance to Arkansas health care providers

WASHINGTON (News Release)- U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton—along with Congressmen Rick Crawford, French Hill, Steve Womack and Bruce Westerman—applauded the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for awarding additional federal funds to hospitals and health care providers across Arkansas to help facilitate the coronavirus response in our communities.

The grants—totaling $45,092,991—come from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which became law with the support of the Arkansas delegation. The money was awarded to providers in Arkansas to support health care-related expenses or lost revenue attributable to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are pleased that HHS has continued to quickly provide much-needed aid to medical providers in Arkansas. Every provider has been impacted by this crisis and the effort to ensure that no one misses out on relief is greatly appreciated,” the delegation said.

This is the second wave of funding awarded to health care providers from the $100 billion appropriated by the CARES Act. It was distributed based on total revenue to ensure providers with a relatively small share of revenue coming from Medicare fee-for-service, such as children’s hospitals, received assistance as well.

Arkansas received $326,536,043 in the first wave of funding announced earlier this month. That money was awarded directly to health care providers in the state proportionate to providers’ share of Medicare fee-for-service reimbursements in 2019. This method was used to expedite money to providers in coronavirus hotspot areas and those struggling to keep their doors open due to cancelled elective services.