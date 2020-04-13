Democratic Party of Arkansas & Republican Party of Arkansas join together for COVID-19 relief fund

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) — The Democratic Party of Arkansas and the Republican Party of Arkansas want to encourage our members, contributors, and the people of Arkansas, as they are able, to consider giving back in this time of need. Both the DPA and RPA issued a joint appeal to donors on Saturday to consider giving to the Arkansas Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.

“I have always believed that we are better off when we put differences aside and focus on our shared values,” said DPA Chairman Michael John Gray. “Arkansans can be proud of the fact that we are coming together, in a time of shared crisis, to rally our support for those who need it most. My heart goes out to the medical professionals on the front lines, the grocery clerks and essential workers of this state who are in harm’s way, and the hundreds of thousands of Arkansans facing uncertain economic times. I’m glad we can do our small part to contribute to our state’s effort to combat this virus and its aftermath.”

RPA Chairman Doyle Webb added, “We are thankful for the work of the many Arkansans who are essential to the fabric of who we are. They and their families’ contributions to our state’s success are as important now as ever. In times like these we are reminded more of our shared values, not what separates us on policy. We all want what is best for Arkansas, and we have much to be proud of in each other. As we continue to move forward in the days, weeks, and months ahead I hope each of us will consider how we can be of help to those around us.”

Donations can be made online at arcf.org/covid19 or by mailing a check to Arkansas Community Foundation, 5 Allied Drive, Suite 51110, Little Rock, AR 72202. You may also call (888) 220-2723.

