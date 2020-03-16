Diamond Chef Arkansas rescheduled for Oct. 15

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Due to an abundance of caution in response to the developing international health crisis related to coronavirus, or COVID-19, The University of Arkansas Pulaski Technical College Foundation and the UA-PTC Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Institute announce that the 13th Annual Diamond Chef Arkansas competition has been rescheduled to Thursday, October 15. The event was originally scheduled on Thursday, April 23.

“The health and safety of the community, chefs, sponsors, attendees, and colleagues is our top priority. We have determined that scheduling this event for a later date is best course of action for all involved,” Shannon Boshears, executive director of the UA – Pulaski Technical College Foundation, said. “We are extremely grateful for the support leading up to this event and our mission and we look forward to celebrating together in the fall. Thank you in advance for your understanding as we all work together under this unprecedented health threat.”

For more information or continued updates, visit www.uaptc.edu/diamondchef.