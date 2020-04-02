1  of  5
Breaking News
Child, 80-year-old woman died in two separate fires in Pine Bluff Democratic Party delays July convention until August over coronavirus concerns Buffalo National River closed to visitors in effort to slow spread of COVID-19 Second state representative tests positive for COVID-19 Arkansas State Representative tests positive for COVID-19
Live Now
WATCH: Gov. Asa Hutchinson gives update on COVID-19 cases in Arkansas.

Doctors ask people to go straight home after testing

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Made with Visme Presentation Maker

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you are taking advantage of the many testing sites, health care providers ask that you stay home. If you were tested for COVID-19, you are asked to self-quarantine until you get your results back.

Dr. Ayne Amjad said she has seen people out and about after she conducted a test.

“If you really think you have COVID-19, you need to go straight home and self isolate until you get the results. We have had several calls of patients who get tested and then they are going around town,” Amjad said.

Dr. Amjad said if you do not quarantine, you put others at risk of getting the virus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories