Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination event set for April 17-18 at Shackleford Walmart

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A community drive-thru event is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday (April 17 – 18) to provide the Moderna vaccination.

The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday in the parking lot of the Walmart at 2700 South Shackleford Road.

Customers 18 and older can schedule a vaccine appointment by calling 833-886-0023.

The site will also accept drive-ups without appointments while allocations last.

The second dose appointment will be made while taking the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.