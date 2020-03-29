East Tennessee family stuck in Middle East returns home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An East Tennessee family stuck in the Middle East amid the COVID-19 pandemic came back home Saturday night.

WATE 6 On Your Side reporter Elizabeth Kuebel first told you about the Wright family Wednesday night.

Dominic Wright plays professional basketball in Abu Dhabi. Still, he, his wife Angela, and their two young children call Clinton, Tennessee, home.

The Wright family was stuck in Abu Dhabi after all the airports shut down, but with some help from the U.S. Embassy, they spent the day Saturday traveling back home to East Tennessee.

Now, the Wrights say they will continue to pray for and help other Americans stranded abroad trying to get home.

“We can’t wait to help someone else. This is how it’s impacted our family. You know, to receive a blessing and to receive such an outpouring of love, we can’t wait to pay it forward and help somebody else in need,” said Dominic.

The Wrights say they’re thankful to everyone who reached out and helped in the effort to get them home.