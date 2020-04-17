Edwards Food Giant temporarily closed Cantrell location overnight for cleaning after employee tested positive for COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Edwards Food Giant temporarily closed their Cantrell Road location overnight for cleaning after an employee that last worked April 10 tested positive for Coronavirus.

This is the statement from Edwards Food Giant regarding COVID-19 Team Member Diagnosis:

“At Edwards Food Giant there is nothing more important to us than the health and safety of our Team Members and our great customers. We believe in always being transparent when it comes to these items. We were notified this afternoon that one of our team members has tested positive for COVID-19.With this in mind, we temporarily closed our store on Cantrell Road in Little Rock earlier today. This was done so out of an abundance of caution. That individual has not worked or been in our store since April 10th. As part of the many precautionary measures we have taken during this pandemic, this team member was wearing a face mask and gloves while at work last week.

To keep everyone safe and protected as this pandemic grows, we are taking additional precautionary measures for cleaning and sanitization related to COVID-19. As an added precaution, the store was closed, and a professional cleaning and disinfecting company was contracted to thoroughly clean and sanitize the entire store overnight. We will open back up Friday morning to continue providing the community with the high level of customer service they are used to.

We have notified our team members at this location and spoken directly with those who may have been in close contact with the affected team member. We have requested that they self-isolate at home and follow CDC-recommended self-monitoring guidelines and to call their healthcare provider right away if they develop any symptoms.

We have been in communication with top health officials at the Arkansas Department of Health this afternoon, and they feel that our response plan is very detailed and goes above and beyond what is necessary. They indicated that since the individual has not been in the store since last week and has never had any COVID-19 symptoms, there currently is very little risk of exposure.

As we continue to respond to this ever-changing situation, Edwards Food Giant will continue to do whatever is necessary to safeguard the health and safety of our team members and customers and to serve the communities in which we live and work.”