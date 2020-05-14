Eligible Arkansas Tech University students may apply for CARES Act funds

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (News Release)–Arkansas Tech University has established the procedures by which its eligible students may apply for Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds.

The CARES Act provides federal grants for economic relief from the national emergency created by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. One portion of the CARES Act established the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF), which provides the opportunity for emergency financial aid grants to help cover a student’s expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to coronavirus.

CARES/HEERF Act grants will be administered by Arkansas Tech and awarded to current undergraduate and graduate ATU students who meet the following criteria:

*Have a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) on file

*Are eligible to receive Title IV (federal loans, grants and work study) funds

*Are not enrolled in an exclusively online program

These grant funds are to help cover expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to the coronavirus. Allowable funding requests are to help cover food, technology, housing, health care, child care and/or course materials.

Arkansas Tech will use an application to determine eligibility for the grant. Processing time may take up to two weeks.

Students who may be eligible for funding should:

*Visit www.atu.edu/finaid/cares.php

*Read the information posted there and click “submit” at the bottom of the page

*Log in to https://onetech.atu.edu

*Click on the tuition and aid tab

*Click on “enroll in direct deposit” in the center of the page

Consistent with U.S. Department of Education regulations, the grant will not be used to cover any current charges a student owes the university.

The funding each school receives is limited, so the grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis until funding is depleted. Submitting an application is not a guarantee of funding.

ATU students seeking more information about the CARES/HEERF Act grants may contact the ATU Office of Financial Aid at fa.help@atu.edu.