LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Elton John’s ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road” show scheduled for July 3, 2020, at Simmons Bank Arena has been rescheduled to 2021, arena officials tweeted Thursday morning.

The tough decision has been made for the upcoming Elton John 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' show on July 3, 2020 to be rescheduled to 2021, as the health of Elton’s fans is of upmost importance. pic.twitter.com/XBZdoRVeiX — Simmons Bank Arena (@SimmonsBnkArena) April 23, 2020

The exact date has not yet been announced.

Arena officials say ticketholders will receive new information on the event shortly and all original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performance.