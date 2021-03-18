Excel Center hosts public walk-Up COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Friday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held on Friday, March 19, at the Excel Center at the Goodwill Industries of Arkansas campus.

The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 7400 Scott Hamilton Drive.

Vaccination Phase 1A, 1B and 1C Participants are the only ones who will be able to participate.

The first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination will be administered to participants, with the second follow-up shot slated for Friday, April 9 at the Excel Center.

The vaccination will be free; no insurance is required.

Participants should bring pay stubs, letters from their employers, employee IDs and an Arkansas driver’s license or state ID to provide proof of their Phase 1A, 1B or 1C status.

Participants will also be asked to remain on-site for 15 minutes after receiving the vaccination for observation.

The clinic is in partnership with Baptist Health, Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care (AFMC), Goodwill Industries of Arkansas and Rock Region Metro.

Bus maps and schedules can be found by visiting Rock Region Metro’s website.