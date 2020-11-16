First Arkansas winter COVID task force meeting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Today was the first meeting of the state’s new winter COVID task force.

19 members were appointed by Governor Hutchinson, to come up with a strategy to lower the number of infections.

You may have been confused about Governor Asa Hutchinson announcing a COVID winter task force with many of the people and entities on the task force already monitoring hospital and resource usage, but the Governor wants this to be tackled on a more statewide level.

“People who are functioning in various roles, but they all have individual perspectives and are bringing that together and we’re going to try to squeeze all the inefficiency out of the system,” said Governor Hutchinson.

Governor Hutchinson met today with his 18-person task force to try and come up with a game plan for hospitals moving forward in the pandemic. UAMS chancellor Dr. Cam Patterson says UAMS is going to glean information from the top to the bottom of their system to bring in ideas to manage.

“He’s looking for innovative approaches and he wants to make sure that we have a match between the healthcare resources that we have and the need that we have both for COVID-19 and non COVID-19 patients as we head into the winter months,”

With yet another high point reached with hospitalizations, officials say the degree of strain being put on hospitals is increasing but not out of control.

“We are not in a position where the healthcare system is broken in the state of Arkansas because of Covid-19 but certainly some facilities are bending.”

Many hospitals currently have more than enough beds and COVID is only taking up roughly one-third of ICU space in the state, but as has been reported it’s staffing those beds that is the biggest challenge in Arkansas right now.

“Just as there are different parts of the state that are being affected in different ways, the different parts of the country that are being affected in different ways, and that has potential to drain healthcare resources away from Arkansas,”

As numbers steadily climb, Dr. Bledsoe says time is not a luxury it has and that they will start to hammer out potential solutions in the coming days and in the winter months to come.

“I suspect that over the course of the next few days and in a couple of weeks you’re going to start seeing some of the protocols and activity that are coming out of this task force and applying to the state.”