First Electric closes office lobbies, takes preventative measures to limit spread of COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Ark., March 16, 2020 – First Electric Cooperative is taking preventive measures immediately to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Effective Tuesday, March 17, First Electric is closing its office lobbies in Bryant, Heber Springs, Jacksonville, Perryville and Stuttgart until April 1. Drive-thru services will remain open at all locations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Stuttgart office will have a payment drop-off at the front entrance doors.

Members who are directly impacted by the coronavirus disease and having trouble paying their bills should call First Electric at 800-489-7405 to make payment arrangements. Disconnected service for non-payment will be temporarily suspended until April 1. Payment assistance may also be available through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. For more information on LiHeap, go to www.firstelectric.coop/payment-assistance.

First Electric offers several options for payment, including:

First Electric free mobile app – available for download at Apple and Android app stores

Online bill payment at https://firstelectric.smarthub.coop/Login.html

Paysite kiosks locations at www.firstelectric.coop/paysite-kiosks

Pay-by-phone by calling 844-729-3322

Automated bank draft – www.firstelectric.coop/automatic-bank-draft

MoneyGram locations at – www.firstelectric.coop/moneygram

“Safety is always our top priority at First Electric,” President/CEO Don Crabbe said. “While we are taking abundant safety measures to keep our members and employees safe, we will continue working to provide reliable power. Crews are on hand to restore any power outages. We greatly appreciate the dedication of our employees and the understanding and patience of our members as we all work together through this difficult time.”

First Electric serves more than 95,000 active accounts throughout 18 counties in central and southeast Arkansas. The cooperative’s headquarters is located in Jacksonville with full-service offices in Bryant, Heber Springs, Perryville and Stuttgart. For more information, call 800-489-7405 or visit www.firstelectric.coop or www.facebook.com/FirstElectric.