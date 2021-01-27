FOX16’s Donna Terrell to moderate Little Rock COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- FOX16’s Donna Terrell will moderate Know the Facts: COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall on Wednesday, February 3 from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m.

The town hall is hosted by the City of Little Rock in partnership with the Little Rock Chapter of The Links, Inc. and can be seen on the City of Little Rock YouTube, City of Little Rock Facebook and LRTV Channel 11.

The town hall will provide the latest information on the available vaccines, pending approvals of vaccines, and Arkansas’s vaccination plan.

Event organizers say the town hall is especially geared toward communities of color, those who have less access to healthcare and those who might not trust the healthcare system overall.

The following city and health care leaders will take part in the town hall:

Mayor Frank Scott, Jr.

Dr. Dean Kumpuris, At-Large City Director, Chair of the Little Rock COVID-19 Task Force

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, Arkansas Department of Health Medical Director Immunizations

Dr. William “Sam” Greenfield, UAMS Obstetrician and Gynecologist

Dr. Akilah Jefferson, Arkansas Children’s Pediatric Allergist and Immunologist

Dr. Keyur S. Vyas, UAMS Infectious Diseases Specialist

To submit questions through Wednesday morning, visit littlerock.gov/covid19. During the event, Facebook and YouTube will be monitored for questions.