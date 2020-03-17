Made with Visme Presentation Maker

Free internet access offered in Little Rock

Coronavirus
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Local families who need free internet access are getting a helping hand.

The City of Little Rock’s Performance & Innovation Twitter feed made the announcement on Tuesday that both Comcast* and Charter/Spectrum are offering the services.

Here’s how to find out more:

Comcast link – https://internetessentials.com

Charter/Spectrum phone number – 1-844-488-8395

*Comcast is taking immediate steps to help connect low-income families to the Internet at home. New Internet Essentials customers will receive two free months of Internet service, which is available to all qualified low-income households for $9.95/month plus tax. Apply by April 30, 2020.

