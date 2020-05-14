Get a FREE smoothie from Tropical Smoothie Cafe in support of nurses

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) — Tropical Smoothie Cafe is giving away one million free smoothies in an effort to support the American Nurses Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

A spokesperson for the casual eatery says once the goal of giving away one million smoothies is met, Tropical Smoothie Cafe will donate $100,000 to the fund.

Once you submit your information online, you will receive an instant email with more information. See below for step-by-step instructions.

Fill out the online form at freesmoothies.com with your name, email and zip code. You will also have to acknowledge that you are above the age of 16. The form defaults to receiving electronic communication from the company, but this box can be unchecked. Click “GET MY FREE SMOOTHIE.” Check your email for a coupon code for your free smoothie. Place your order online. *This step is required. Pick-up your free smoothie via curbside or carry-out.

You will want to act fast, the free smoothie offer is valid through June 5 at participating locations, or when the goal of one million smoothies is met, whichever comes first.