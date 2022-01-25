Gov. Asa Hutchinson to hold news briefing as Arkansas shatters hospitalization records

FILE – In this July 15, 2021, file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks during a town hall meeting in Texarkana, Ark. Facing growing vaccine hesitancy, governors in states hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic are asking federal regulators to grant full approval to the shots in the hope that will persuade more people to get them. The governors of Arkansas and Ohio have appealed in recent days for full approval as virus cases and hospitalizations skyrocket in their states. (Kelsi Brinkmeyer/The Texarkana Gazette via AP, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson is set to give a briefing Tuesday afternoon to provide an update on the COVID-19 response in Arkansas as hospitalizations in the state continues to shatter pandemic records.

According to a Monday report from the Arkansas Department of Health, there were an additional 184 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, raising the total to 1,817. Data also showed 215 patients on ventilators, 19 more than the previous day.

Health officials reported that active cases fell, but also noted that deaths have also increased along with hospitalizations. In a Monday update, the ADH reported that there have now been 9,532 total deaths and 741,881 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Hutchinson wrote in a social media post Monday that hospitals in Arkansas are going to receive more beds and asks the legislature for assistance in opening more beds at UAMS.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 1:30 p.m. A livestream of the news conference can be viewed in the player at the top of this page.