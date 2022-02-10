LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson is set to give a briefing Thursday afternoon to provide an update on the COVID-19 response in Arkansas as total cases in the state exceed 800,000.

According to a Wednesday report from the Arkansas Department of Health, the state saw 2,337 new cases, raising the total to 63,304.

The data also showed that the state saw 32 additional deaths, driving the state’s total to 9,927.

On a good note, hospitalizations and active cases have been on a downward trend for weeks, which could be taken a good sign that the state has reached its peak of the omicron variant.

The ADH reported Wednesday that active cases dropped by 3,238, bringing the total to 27,063. The number of Arkansans hospitalized dropped by 36, bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 1,323.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 1:30 p.m. A livestream of the news conference can be viewed in the player at the top of this page.