Gov. Hutchinson considering limits on private gatherings as Arkansas COVID-19 cases spike

BENTON, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday that he is considering limitations on private gatherings around the state as COVID-19 cases and deaths around Arkansas continue to spike.

Speaking with community leaders in Benton, Hutchinson said such limitations were being reviewed but that concrete plans are not yet ready to be released.

Right now, groups submit plans for gatherings of more than 100 people to the state. Hutchinson noted that data is showing continued community spread through smaller group gatherings.

Combine that with the increased number of gatherings tied to the holidays and it is easy to see why the state is considering changes.

Arkansas has had a mask mandate in place since the summer, and late last month the governor set a curfew of 11 p.m. for bars and restaurants serving alcohol in an effort to curb community spread of the coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, there had been 174,325 cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas since the start of the pandemic, with 2,752 deaths from the virus.