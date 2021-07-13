Gov. Hutchinson continues COVID community tour in northeast Arkansas Tuesday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson is continuing his Community COVID Conversation tour with stops in Blytheville and Forrest City Tuesday.

With active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas rising above 7,000, Hutchinson has been making stops across the state to urge communities to increase vaccination rates in combating the virus as the delta variant continues to surge across the south.

The governor has already made stops in Cabot and Batesville on the tour, offering a chance for deeper conversations with Arkansans with concerns over topics like vaccinations and the rise of the delta variant.

He will continue his tour on Thursday in Texarkana before heading to scheduled events in northwest Arkansas.