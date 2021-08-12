Gov. Hutchinson takes his latest COVID conversation to Camden

CAMDEN, Ark. – As COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to hit new records in Arkansas, Gov. Asa Hutchinson continues his COVID Community Conversation tour.
On Thursday, the governor will host his latest COVID conversation in Camden at 6 p.m. at the Southern Arkansas University Tech Student Center Grand Hall, located at 6415 Spellman Rd.
On Monday, President Biden and Gov. Hutchinson discussed ways to get the rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations under control, including increased testing, treatment and vaccination support.