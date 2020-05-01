Gov. Hutchinson announces barber, cosmetology, massage therapy, body art and medical spas can open May 6

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Friday barber, cosmetology, massage therapy, body art and medical spa services can reopen May 6.

For smaller facilities, there must be fewer than 10 people inside. In larger facilities, no more than 30 percent of stations should be in operation.

Walk-in appointments will not be allowed.

Clients should wait outside or in their cars until the stylist is ready.

Time should also be in place in between appointments for cleaning.

There must be 6 feet in between clients during appointments and in the waiting room.

Client names and contact information will need to be recorded.

Those who are vulnerable to the virus should consider staying home at this time, according to state officials.

Face coverings are required for staff. Clients must also wear masks as services permit.

State officials say gloves should also be worn.

Hands must be washed before and after services.

State officials say both staff and clients should be screened.

Services must be postponed if there are any symptoms, even if attributes to allergies, according to state officials.

The salons must be throughly cleaned and disinfected.

Beauty and Barber schools are not included in the lifting of restrictions at this time.