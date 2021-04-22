Gov. Hutchinson to commemorate 1 millionth Arkansan vaccinated against COVID-19 Thursday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson recognized the 1 millionth Arkansan to be vaccinated at the Arkansas Department of Health on Thursday.

As of Wednesday, the Arkansas Department of Health noted 1,579,051 doses have been given in the state, with 650,339 Arkansans fully immunized and 331,568 partially immunized.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, there have been 334,061 total cases of the coronavirus and 5,708 deaths due to the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

