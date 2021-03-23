COVID-19 in Arkansas – CDC shows state has passed 1M vaccine doses administered

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Arkansas has crossed a significant milestone in the fight against COVID-19 with more than a million vaccine doses administered in Arkansas as of Tuesday.

Hutchinson shared data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that show a total of 1,008,575 doses administered through state programs, federal health programs and federal programs focused on corrections populations.

The data also shows 1,466,960 doses available through those programs, giving the state a 68.75 percent vaccination administration rate.

This news came after weeks of continued drops in the number of active cases in the state and slowing numbers in the total numbers of cases and deaths from the virus.

New data from the Arkansas Department of Health shows that there were 239 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, moving the total number of cases during the pandemic to 328,946. The active case count dropped again and is currently at 2,263.

There were an additional three deaths reported, bringing the total number of Arkansans who have died from COVID-19 to 5,547.

Hospitalizations dropped by 11 patients to 173 cases in the state. Of those, 40 patients require ventilation, a drop of two from the prior day.

Vaccinations continue to climb in Arkansas, with an additional 14,387 doses administered by the state in the last day. Currently, 978,784 doses have been administered by state programs, with 340,719 Arkansans being fully immunized, more than 10 percent of the state’s population.

State officials are also working to increase vaccination opportunities with veterans in the state. Dr. Margie A. Scott with the Central Arkansas Veterans Health System announced multiple vaccination locations for veterans to take advantage of in the fight against the virus.

Currently all veterans in Arkansas are eligible for vaccination doses.