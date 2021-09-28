Gov. Hutchinson to hold briefing as active COVID-19 cases drop to levels last seen in mid-July

FILE – In this July 15, 2021 file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks during a town hall meeting in Texarkana, Ark. Public health researchers on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, called the rapid rise in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Arkansas a “raging forest fire,” and the state’s top health official warned that he expects significant outbreaks in schools. (Kelsi Brinkmeyer/The Texarkana Gazette via AP, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Governor Asa Hutchinson is set to give a briefing Tuesday afternoon to provide an update on the COVID-19 response in Arkansas as active cases and hospitalizations from the virus continue to trend down.

According to a Monday report from the Arkansas Department of Health, the active case count fell by 989, dropping the total to 11,505. Health officials also reported hospitalizations were down 26 in the last 24 hours to 835 patients.

The last time active cases and hospitalizations from COVID-19 were as low as the reported figures Monday was July 20, when the active case count was at 11,475 and the number of coronavirus patients in Arkansas was 815.

Sadly, the state reported an additional 40 deaths from the virus, bringing the total number of deaths to 7,630.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 1:30 p.m. A livestream of the news conference can be viewed in the player at the top of this page.