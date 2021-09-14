Gov. Hutchinson to hold COVID-19 update as active cases trend down

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Governor Asa Hutchinson is set to give an update Tuesday on the COVID-19 response in Arkansas as active cases in the state continue trending down over the last week.

A report Monday from the Arkansas Department of Health listed the active case count is 17,821, a decrease of 1,767 from the prior day and a drop of 3,853 from the week ago.

The report also added 31 new deaths to the state’s pandemic total, bringing that number to 7,298. In a week span, data from the ADH shows there have been 228 deaths.

This briefing also comes one day after a military medical team of 20 personnel arrived in Arkansas to help frontline health care workers fight the pandemic and just a week before the state ramps up its COVID-19 vaccine booster program.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 1:30 p.m. A livestream of the news conference can be viewed in the player at the top of this page.