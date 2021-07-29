Gov. Hutchinson to hold news briefing as Arkansas COVID-19 cases surge

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks during a town hall meeting in Texarkana, Ark., regarding COVID-19 vaccines Thursday, July 15, 2021. (Kelsi Brinkmeyer/The Texarkana Gazette via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson is holding a news conference Thursday afternoon as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Arkansas, now affecting younger residents and straining medical facilities.

Earlier this week, Hutchinson met with legislative leaders to discuss coming back for a special session to discuss a repeal of the new state law banning mask mandates in Arkansas.

Local leaders around the state, including the Little Rock School District board, have petitioned the governor to help then overturn the new measure so they can determine their own rules for mask wearing and other COVID-19 mitigation steps.

Data from the Arkansas Department of Health show that as of Wednesday, the state had 15.801 active cases of COVID-19, the highest number of active cases since early February.

Severe cases of the illness are also at levels not seen since January, with current hospitalizations at 1,064, with 209 of those patients requiring ventilators.

