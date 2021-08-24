Gov. Hutchinson to hold news briefing as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to climb

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks during a town hall meeting in Texarkana, Ark., regarding COVID-19 vaccines Thursday, July 15, 2021. (Kelsi Brinkmeyer/The Texarkana Gazette via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson is set to give a briefing Tuesday morning to provide an update on the COVID-19 response in Arkansas as hospitalizations continue to rise across the state.

Data from the Arkansas Department of Health released Monday showed hospitalizations had increased by 42 from the prior day, putting the current total at 1,411. The number of patients on ventilators also increased by 12, bringing the total to 349.

That same information showed the active COVID-19 case count in Arkansas is just under 24,000, with new cases decreasing by 1,802.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Arkansas has seen a total of 436,242 COVID-19 cases, as well as 6,704 deaths from the virus.

On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave the Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine full approval, which could encourage American’s to become fully vaccinated.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 11:15 a.m.