Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks during a town hall meeting in Texarkana, Ark., regarding COVID-19 vaccines Thursday, July 15, 2021. (Kelsi Brinkmeyer/The Texarkana Gazette via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson took to Twitter Saturday to give encouraging news on Arkansas vaccination efforts.

Hutchinson says that efforts exceeded previous weeks with 8,869 doses were given out as of Friday’s reporting.

Please note the weekend daily Covid cases will be reported fully on Monday. I can report that we continue to exceed previous weeks in vaccinations w/8869 doses yesterday. Nearly ¾ are 1st doses. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) July 17, 2021

According to Hutchinson, almost three-fourths of the vaccinated received their first dose this week.