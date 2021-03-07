Gov. Hutchinson wants ‘off-ramp’ not ‘cliff’ to end Arkansas mask mandate

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson says residents will be required to wear masks in public through at least the end of the month, but health officials are developing criteria for when to lift the measure aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus.

Hutchinson told “Fox News Sunday” that he loosened restrictions on businesses but wanted a gradual approach to face coverings.

This contrasts to the swift rollbacks of mast mandates in the neighboring states of Texas and Mississippi, with the Republican governor saying, “we wanted an off-ramp, we didn’t want a cliff.”

Health experts say masking is among the most effective ways to curb the spread of COVID-19.