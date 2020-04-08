Governor, ADH Secretary says state completed their highest number of COVID-19 tests in 24-hour span

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The subject of testing has been at the forefront of the coronavirus pandemic in Arkansas.

The state just completed its highest number of tests in a 24-hour span.

The number of total tests completed Monday was 1,436 with a 1.6 percent positivity rate overall.

Dr. Nate Smith, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, said of the tests completed on Monday, the positive rating in total was 1.6 percent. Of the testings done Monday, 1,285 came from commercial labs, 73 came from the Arkansas Department of Health lab and 78 came from UAMS. The positive rate for the ADH lab was higher at 16.4 percent because they were doing targeted testing. UAMS had a 2.6 percent positive test rating. Dr. Smith says the state is seeing a lower positive test rates.

Governor Asa Hutchinson revealed Tuesday how Arkansas was stacking up with surrounding states and noted Arkansas is doing well in terms of per 100,000.

Now that testing has ramped up, the modeling should change when the peak could potentially hit in Arkansas.

“They recently changed their modeling assumptions and for Arkansas, they now have us potentially peaking as early as April 24,” says Dr. Smith. “Again, we’ll have to see. Eventually, the models will get right. Probably after the epidemic is over.”

That was based off of the Insitute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) model (https://covid19.healthdata.org/united-states-of-america/arkansas) of the models that scientists have leaned on more than others.

In terms of testing, The Arkansas Heart Hospital has donated 500 tests for healthcare workers with the Abbott Labs machine that has a much faster turnaround, so they can have those answers much quicker for those on the frontlines.