Governor announces plan regarding economic crisis

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officials have been saying that the COVID-19 pandemic is not just a health crisis, but an economic one as well, but now there is a discussion of a plan on the horizon.

Governor Hutchinson reviewing those numbers today pointing out that new cases are falling and hospitalization numbers are steady and you’ll remember he has created a medical team for post-peak re-opening.

First on the Governor’s list is getting those elective surgeries back up and going. Many hospitals in the state feeling the punch on that, and the Governor said other industries will be discussed as needed.

The Governor did have a conference call with the president and other governors this afternoon on what some of the procedures could look like and the recommendations they have are states with declining case numbers and strong testing capabilities will make their own call on how to lighten any restrictions in phases after a two-week period then further action could be taken.

Arkansas cautiously optimistic about things and will proceed with prudence when discussing what measures to loosen up.

“We are looking at how quickly and how safely we can start to peel back some of these directives and revising these guidance documents, but please keep up the good work. We want to do this wisely so that we can do as well as we began,” said Dr. Nate Smith with the Arkansas Department of Health.

People see the balance that we have tried to maintain and because of that people are anxious to go back to work, but they also know that we’re operating as a team to keep the numbers down and looking for ways that we can reengage and reinvigorate our economy.

In terms of the record unemployment in the state, it is now upwards of 150,000 Arkansans that have filed for unemployment and the Department of Commerce announced today a new website and means for those who are self-employed to be able to file for benefits when they get that system up and running.

So far they have over 7,000 people signed up for that alert. Also, the hours of the hotline have now been extended, and it will operate from 6 a.m. and will stop taking new calls at 4 p.m., but if you are in the queue they will try and clear that out by 6 p.m. They are now operating six days a week and hope to go seven days a week soon.