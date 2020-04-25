Governor Asa Hutchinson announces loosening of restrictions for dental procedures

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- When Governor Asa Hutchinson loosened up restrictions on elective surgeries, there was one category that raised a lot of questions- dental visits.

On Friday, the governor announced that on May 18, the state will make some allowances for some limited dental work.

Officials say they will release some guidance for that at a later time.

“We’re talking about a number of procedures,” says Dr. Nate Smith, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health. “Some of them will be appropriate and others will need to wait until later on. Particular, there are some procedures that generate a lot of aerosols and we want to avoid that in this staged approach. So come May 18, it’s not going to be everything, but it will at least allow some office dental work to occur under certain conditions.”

The governor announced over 2,800 test results came back from the last 24 hours and is hoping for a big boost in testing numbers through Saturday as part of his push for testing in the state.

Also, the Department of Commerce is hoping to be able to allow those who are self-employed to be able to start applying for assistance by the end of the month.