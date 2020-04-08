Governor Asa Hutchinson talks about health, economic crisis due to the coronavirus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s been four weeks since the state saw it’s the first case and Gov. Hutchinson continues to stress that this is not only a health crisis, but it also affects the economy.

That is why a big focus for them is helping healthcare workers along with small businesses.

“I’m announcing today that I’m allocating another 1 million dollars in additional funds from my quick action closing fund to support that bridge loan program that has received over 800 applications across Arkansas,” said Governor Hutchinson.

This helps people with small businesses that are struggling to meet payroll or to keep employees working.

We also asked Hutchinson for an update on the pay increase for healthcare workers that were mentioned in March. He said he is still waiting on approval in Washington to use Federal Medicaid dollars for this.

“We can’t implement that kind of payment system for those that are needing direct care with COVID-19 patients, they have not granted that waiver, which is disappointing to me,” said Governor Hutchinson.

The number of testing continues to be a work in progress. Tuesday there were 814 tests done across the state with a 6% positivity rate.

The priority is still people 65 and older with symptoms, but a lot more tests will be done in East Arkansas, where the Forrest City Correctional Facility has seen more people showing symptoms.

“They’re taking initiatives to try and separate out those who have been exposed or sympathetic again our CDC team will help us, will help the federal partners to do that more effectively,” said Governor Hutchinson.