Governor Hutchinson continues Community COVID Conversations in Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson continues traveling Arkansas to discuss COVID-19 and answer questions from the public.

The governor is hosting a Community COVID Conversation in Siloam Springs at 11 a.m. at the Community Building located on North Mt. Olive Street.

On Thursday, Governor Hutchinson reinstated Arkansas’ public health emergency after reporting a record-high number of new COVID-19 cases since January.

Governor Hutchinson will also call a special session of the legislature to amend Act 1002 to give local school boards and decision-makers the authority to impose a mask mandate and make decisions for the public health of those that are 12 and under in their school environment.