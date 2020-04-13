Governor Hutchinson creates committee to advise on State’s post-peak response to COVID-19

FILE – In this Feb. 25, 2018 file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks at the National Governor Association 2018 winter meeting in Washington. Arkansas lawmakers have sent the governor legislation banning most abortions 18 weeks into a woman’s pregnancy, a prohibition that could be the strictest in the country. The House on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, gave final approval by an 86-1 vote to the bill, which Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he supports. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced the formation of the Governor’s Medical Advisory Committee for Post-Peak COVID-19 Response. The committee, established by Executive Order 20-17, will identify the criteria to guide public health strategy after Arkansas reaches the peak of COVID-19 cases.

The committee will examine testing capabilities and social distancing protocols and make any recommendations necessary to avoid a resurgence of COVID-19. Dr. Nathaniel Smith, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH), will serve as the committee chairman.

Members of the Governor’s Medical Advisory Committee for Post-Peak COVID-19 Response are:

Dr. Nathaniel Smith – Secretary of ADH (Chair)

– Secretary of ADH (Chair) Dr. Jose Romero – ADH Chief Medical Officer and Chief of Pediatric Infectious Disease at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS)/Arkansas Children’s Hospital

– ADH Chief Medical Officer and Chief of Pediatric Infectious Disease at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS)/Arkansas Children’s Hospital Dr. Naveen Patil – ADH Medical Director for Infectious Disease

– ADH Medical Director for Infectious Disease Dr. Jennifer Dillaha – ADH State Epidemiologist

– ADH State Epidemiologist Dr. Austin Porter – ADH Deputy Chief Science Officer and Assistant Professor at the UAMS College of Public Health

– ADH Deputy Chief Science Officer and Assistant Professor at the UAMS College of Public Health Dr. Greg Bledsoe – Surgeon General of Arkansas

– Surgeon General of Arkansas Dr. Jerrilyn Jones – ADH Medical Director for Preparedness and Response and Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine at UAMS

– ADH Medical Director for Preparedness and Response and Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine at UAMS Dr. Sam Greenfield – ADH Medical Director for Family Health and Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at UAMS

The committee will provide its first briefing to the Governor later this week.

Read Executive Order 20-17 HERE.