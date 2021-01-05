Governor Hutchinson outlines when you can expect to get COVID-19 vaccine

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson outlined phases of when Arkansans can expect to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Arkansas is currently in Phase 1-A of the vaccine rollout. Phase 1-A is designated for high priority health care workers and long-term care facility staff and residents. Other high priority groups are listed in the image below.

There are 180,000 Arkansans classified in Phase 1-A.

Governor Hutchinson announced additional timelines of when to expect the COVID-19 vaccine. Phase 1-B has changed from people age 75+ to people age 70+. Other frontline essential workers such as teachers, essential government workers and food/agricultural workers among others are listed in Phase 1-B.

Phase 1-B is estimated to begin vaccinating in February 2021. There are 400,000 Arkansans in Phase 1-B, not including essential workers.

Governor Hutchinson says he hopes to have Phase 1-B completed in 60 days.

Phase 1-C includes people who are 65-69 years old, people who are 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions along with other essential workers such as food service, public health workers and media among other occupations.

Phase 1-C vaccine rollout is estimated to begin in April 2021.

Governor Hutchinson says for Phase 1-B, pharmacies and hospitals will continue to vaccinate Arkansans, as well as utilizing local clinics.

The vaccination initiative for Phase 1-B and 1-C will be available on the Arkansas Department of Health website by January 15 for the public to view, according to Governor Hutchinson.

All the phase timelines and priority groups may vary based on vaccine supply and medical need.

