Governor Hutchinson signs bills banning vaccine requirements

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has signed into law measures preventing state and local governments from requiring the coronavirus vaccine or proof of vaccination in order to access services.

Hutchinson on Wednesday signed the two bills, saying they confirm his position that the vaccine shouldn’t be a requirement for state employment and noting that they have some exceptions.

Hutchinson has not said whether he’ll sign another bill on his desk that would the state or local governments from imposing mask mandates.

Arkansas’ virus cases on Wednesday rose by 291 to 335,289 since the pandemic began.