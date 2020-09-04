Governor Hutchinson announces highest single day case increase with 1,094 positive cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Hutchinson has announced the largest single-day case increase with 1,094 positive cases totaling the cases to 64,175.

The Governor did report this was the largest testing results totaling 11,254 total tests in one single day.

There were 12 additional deaths according to the Governor bringing the total to 873 deaths.

There have been 24 fewer hospitalizations which now means we are at 401 total. According to Dr. José Romero, the number of people on ventilators has decreased with 86 people on ventilators.

Dr. Romero also announced during today’s briefing that 57,547 people have recovered. That number is now up 658.

There have been 2,481 people tested in the last 24 hours, and Dr. Romero reports no clustering of any deaths at this time.

Top 8 counties:

Washington County has 215 new cases, 82% of those cases were in the 18-24 category

Pulaski County has 87 new cases

Benton County has 56 new cases

Craighead County has 47 new cases, 43% were in the 18-24 age range

Jefferson County has 24 new cases

Sebastion County has 21 new cases

The University of Arkansas is taking quick action to address COVID by testing a large number of students. Governor Hutchinson announced that the university has decided to now ban all gatherings on and off the campus of 10 or more students.

Hutchinson pushes that even if you’re living off campus you still have to comply with those rules.

Dr. Romero asks the public to please be careful this Labor Day weekend, wear your masks, adhere to the CDC guidelines, and social distance.

You can click here to watch the live stream.